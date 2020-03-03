Zacks: Analysts Expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will announce $67.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $66.44 million. Midland States Bancorp reported sales of $62.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year sales of $268.07 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $276.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MSBI shares. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $72,527.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,223 shares of company stock worth $720,814. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

