Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. People’s United Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

PBCT stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in People’s United Financial by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 881,221 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

