Zacks: Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.32 Million

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $288.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.24 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $326.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.54 million to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.99.

NYSE PDS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.31 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

