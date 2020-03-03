Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Million

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $5.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $2.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $3.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

