Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,470,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Robert Half International by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 377,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

