Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will post $294.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.16 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $362.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Select Energy Services from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $690.32 million, a PE ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 2.41.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

