Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,442,378 shares of company stock worth $40,078,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,407,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.21%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

