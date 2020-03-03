Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $48.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.34 million, with estimates ranging from $51.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

