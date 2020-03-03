Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post $36.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.10 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $160.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.88 million to $161.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.61 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $184.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.