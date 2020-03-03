Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $71.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.99 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $270.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.11 million to $274.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $321.19 million, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $337.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

HLNE stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.