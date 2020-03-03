Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $224.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.51 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $222.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $990.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.16 million to $998.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $983.65 million, with estimates ranging from $910.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

