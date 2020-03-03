Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Inseego reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

