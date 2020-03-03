Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.16 Million

Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $29.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $27.71 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $29.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $127.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $130.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.