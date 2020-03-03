Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce sales of $15.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $12.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $67.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $68.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

OIIM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.78.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

