Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.66 Million

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to post $761.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.64 million and the lowest is $708.67 million. Spire reported sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spire by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spire by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

