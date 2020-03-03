Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report sales of $65.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.45 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. Talend posted sales of $57.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $277.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million.

TLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

