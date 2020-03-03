Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.09 Million

Analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce $22.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.60 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $102.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $104.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $246.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

