Zacks: Brokerages Expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. ValuEngine cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

