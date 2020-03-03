Zacks: Brokerages Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. RealPage posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,421 shares of company stock valued at $26,622,182 in the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RP stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. RealPage has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

