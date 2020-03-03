Zacks: Brokerages Set $47.00 Price Target for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of THFF opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

