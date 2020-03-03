Zacks: Brokerages Set $74.00 Price Target for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IMKTA opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $724.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

