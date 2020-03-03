Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 15.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $95.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMD. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of CMD opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

