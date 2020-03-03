Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $39.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

