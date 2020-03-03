Zacks: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Given $3.69 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Northern Oil and Gas’ rating score has improved by 24.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $3.69 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ NOG opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

