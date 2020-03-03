Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. DA Davidson began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,278 shares of company stock worth $558,083. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.