Zacks: Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) Given $1.26 Average Target Price by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.26 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taseko Mines an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

TGB opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

