Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Cap of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Koinex and DDEX. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.10 or 0.02847256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00133431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.