Zero (ZER) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $24,282.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00581965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00111260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00114049 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000711 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,281,216 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,935 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.