ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,610.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 60.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $255,675.00 and $2,610.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00760901 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,909,663,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,909,663,166 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

