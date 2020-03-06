-$0.01 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Glu Mobile posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock worth $7,277,715 over the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 287,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.