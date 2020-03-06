-$0.19 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FENC. ValuEngine lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 89,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of -0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

