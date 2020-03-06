$0.87 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

