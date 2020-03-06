14,235 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $73,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,174 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $128.75 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

