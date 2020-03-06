Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $11.67 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

