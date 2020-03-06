AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market capitalization of $127,186.00 and $57.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 85.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,828,736 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.