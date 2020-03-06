Acute Angle Cloud Trading 129.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $849,642.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and HADAX. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 129.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

