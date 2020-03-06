Adam K. Peterson Acquires 9,838 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $87,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 2nd, Adam K. Peterson purchased 32,330 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $265,752.60.

NASDAQ NICK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

