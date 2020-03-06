AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0951 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi and HitBTC. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 8% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $283,154.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Gatecoin, Liqui, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

