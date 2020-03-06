Aencoin (AEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104,703.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Aencoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $104,703.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Aencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

