Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2,381.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.