Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,784 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Afya worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $13,760,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $10,189,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

AFYA opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

