AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of AGCO worth $37,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,494,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 159,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

