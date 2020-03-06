AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Plans Dividend of €0.08

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AIBG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 1,110,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. AIB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.31 ($0.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.34.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

