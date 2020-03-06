Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $0.95 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010380 BTC on exchanges including AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $23.67 million and $3.05 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

