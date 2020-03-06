Airea (LON:AIEA) Announces Earnings Results

Airea (LON:AIEA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.97 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:AIEA traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 38.49 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Airea has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 78.90 ($1.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Airea’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Airea’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Airea

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

