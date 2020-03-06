Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.49

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ATST traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 740 ($9.73). 612,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Alliance Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 7.57 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 875 ($11.51). The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 805.05.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £302.05 ($397.33).

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

