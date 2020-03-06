Almeela Price Up 5.2% This Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Almeela has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $348,278.00 and approximately $756.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.