Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASPS stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 142,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPS. ValuEngine cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

