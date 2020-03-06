Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ambarella’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 152.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.