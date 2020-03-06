American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Director Purchases $171,000.00 in Stock

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

